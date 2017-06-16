WATCH: Four-year-old Gladstone boy safe after needle prick

John Williams, 4, along with his mother Angela Moore and brother Quade, 6 months are relieved that John has been given the all clear.

A FOUR-year-old boy who came dangerously close to the frightening Gladstone drug scene has been given the all clear.

Earlier this year, John Williams was pricked with a needle left at parkland at Barney Point leaving his mother, Angela Moore, fearing for the worst.

"When you're sitting there for three months, you're thinking the worst case (scenario)," Ms Moore said.

After various blood tests, Ms Moore had a three month waiting period before they got the news her son was clear of any disease passed on by the needle prick.

"I was relieved," Ms Moore said.

"I thought 'it's all clear, thank god'."

Ms Moore said she had to take John to get blood tests several times during the three months and monitor him for symptoms of Hepatitis C.

"I was thinking of the worst - the needles (because of) where they are ... you just think what if."

The remote parkland located off Hopper Rd can be accessed by a dirt road, which leads straight to the tree where the needles are often found.

Empty pill packets, used alcohol swabs, old tyres, pot plants and old milk cartons surround the small mound and tree along with used needles.

Ms Moore said she had been back to the spot a few times and always saw needles there which she reports to police.

"You can see (the needles) clear as day up on the hill," she said.

"We used to go there for the dogs ... now we have to find a new spot to take them."

Happy the worst is over, Ms Moore said John will have to get blood tests in a years time as a follow up.

"Jonny tells people about (the needle incident), other little kids," she said.

"He tells them if you see needles to tell someone."