Four worthy groups share in Mayor's Charity Ball funds

MUCH APPRECIATED: GCLA's Tracey Alexander, Zonta Club of Gladstone's Alison Kelly, Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, Creative Recycling Centre's Irene Dudley and Port Curtis District Scouts' Jeff Wilkinson at the handing over of funds from the Mayor's Charity Ball. Matt Taylor GLA290519BALL

FOUR Gladstone community groups will share in almost $92,000 as beneficiaries of the Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball.

Port Curtis District Scouts, Gladstone Community Linking Agency, Zonta Club of Gladstone and Creative Recycling Gladstone will split $91,801.81 between them to go towards many great projects.

Alison Kelly from Zonta Club of Gladstone said she wasn't sure what they'd spend the money on but it will provide them with "an amazing boost".

"It's a wonderful challenge to have to work out what projects we are going to work with," Ms Kelly said.

"A lot of the things we do locally, like breast cushions, we don't need to fundraise as much to get the stuff we need.

"Birthing kits we are about to do and that costs several thousand dollars ... There's a lot of stuff in the wings and now that we know how much money we've got, I've put it out to our members to find out what's their passion, what fits with our mission and where we go from here."

Jeff Wilkinson from Port Curtis District Scouts said their funds would be spread across the region.

"It's going to be divided among all the groups within the Port Curtis district - Port Curtis District Scouts, Lake Awoonga campsite grounds, Kareeba Scout Group, Calliope Scout Group, Boyne Tannum Scout Group and Dolphin Sea Scout Scout Group," Mr Wilkinson said.

"All those groups are to put that money toward repairs, maintenance and infrastructure to their building - it's a lot of stuff you can't get grants for."

Tracey Alexander from Gladstone Community Linking Agency said its money would be directed to the Incredible Edibles cafe at Tannum Sands. "It's being committed to the IE cafe for equipment and training," Ms Alexander said. "It's a social enterprise cafe where we employ people with disabilities on full wages. We currently employ six people with disabilities at the cafe and they are doing really well after being open for a couple of months now."

Irene Dudley from Creative Recycling Gladstone said its money would help them find a permanent home.

"We're hoping this will be our big contribution as we are working in conjunction with the council to get a block of land at the Tondoon Gardens so we can set up a permanent base," Ms Dudley said.

"We inspire and educate people to be more aware of the environment - we got to a lot of schools and run programs."

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett thanked the community and the event sponsors for their overwhelming support.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett at the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on May 11. Matt Taylor GLA110519BALL

"The night was a fantastic success and it was great to see so many people from our community putting the fun in fundraising," Cr Burnett said.

"Our region lived up to its reputation for digging deep in support of charities and Gladstone Regional Council is proud to support this event."

The Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre hosted the sell-out event with more than 400 guests enjoying food, drink, entertainment and the Monte Carlo-esque theme.

To date, the Mayor's Ball charity evenings have collectively raised $391,801 for local charities.