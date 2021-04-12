Menu
Emergency services were called to Philip St.
News

Three people hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:51 AM
UPDATE 9.50AM:

Three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in South Gladstone on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Philip St about 8.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people were taken to Gladstone Hospital with minor injuries.

INITIAL 9.05AM:

Four people have self-extricated after a two-vehicle crash in South Gladstone on Monday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one crew was tasked to Philip St about 8.45am.

The QAS spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries reported and the crew was still on scene.

More to come.

