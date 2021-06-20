File photo of an ambulance.

Four people were assessed following a single vehicle crash south of Rockhampton overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Services reports paramedics were called to the incident on the Bruce Highway at Midgee just before midnight Saturday.

“Paramedics assessed four patients, including a male child following a single-vehicle rolled down and embankment on Bruce Highway and Casuarina Road at 11.40pm,” a QAS spokesperson said.

“A teenage female was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.”

Originally published as Four people involved in Bruce Highway rollover