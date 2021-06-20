Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
File photo of an ambulance.
File photo of an ambulance.
News

Four people involved in Bruce Highway rollover

Melanie Plane
20th Jun 2021 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four people were assessed following a single vehicle crash south of Rockhampton overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Services reports paramedics were called to the incident on the Bruce Highway at Midgee just before midnight Saturday.

“Paramedics assessed four patients, including a male child following a single-vehicle rolled down and embankment on Bruce Highway and Casuarina Road at 11.40pm,” a QAS spokesperson said.

“A teenage female was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.”

Originally published as Four people involved in Bruce Highway rollover

bruce highway crash midgee crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        News For 140 years, we’ve covered the Gladstone region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

        Young man busted with weed stash in car

        Premium Content Young man busted with weed stash in car

        News A court has heard how cops found one young man’s marijuana after he was pulled up...

        Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        Premium Content Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        News Councillor raises marina bridge concerns: “When a vehicle goes over the bridge, it...

        CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        Premium Content CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        News After suffering a number of injuries and a brief loss of hope, a Gladstone athlete...