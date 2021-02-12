Menu
News

Four people hospitalised after Kirkwood crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
Four people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Kirkwood on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Haddock Dr at 5pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed four patients at the scene.

The QAS spokeswoman said four patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions with no obvious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the batteries of both vehicles had to be isolated.

emergency services gladstone kirkwood crash
