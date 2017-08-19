Four patients taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services took four patients to Gladstone Hospital this morning after obtaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

At 3.10am two ambulances responded to reports of a road traffic accident on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby.

Two cars were involved in the crash about 5km south of Benaraby.

Queensland police and fire and emergency services crews attended the incident.

The four casualties were transported to hospital, with at least two patients experiencing abdominal and back pain.

One patient was strapped onto a stretcher for the transport, with a QAS media spokesman saying the other three people were transported for precautionary reasons.