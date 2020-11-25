Menu
Four new floating berths for Gladstone Harbour

Jacobbe Mcbride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
THE addition of four new floating berths at Gladstone Harbour will revolutionise the way boaties dock at the facility.

The new docks will be available for boats up to three tonnes, opening up the benefits of the marina to trailer boat owners.

With Gladstone statistically having more boats than people, Marina Superintendent David Osmand said the berths gave the average trailer boat owner easy access to pristine waterways.

“Living only a stone’s throw from the Great Barrier Reef and with beautiful local islands, the provision of floating dry docks will allow easy use of your vessel without the normal worries of trailering, launching, boat ramps or storage issues at home,” Mr Osmond said.

“The floating dock allows easy solo operation, unlike launching at the ramp which can sometimes need a full crew of people.

“The floating dock sinks into the water to allow for drive on access, then at the push of a button floats up, lifting your vessel out of the water, less maintenance costs and no anti-foul required.

“A few hours out on the water after or before work becomes easy and with shower facilities onsite, a quick fish before work is a real possibility.”

John Hogan, CEO of Superior Jetties, said it was great to see Gladstone taking up the higher yields on offer from smaller marina berths to store vessels out of the water.

“In this way the vessels are presented in pristine condition to the waterways without any antifoul products and the performance of the hull is enhanced thus saving on fuel use,” Mr Hogan said.

“These products introduce new customers to the market by reducing logistic hassles of boating such as trailer movements and storage.”

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said it was all about convenience and easy access to our local waterways.

“Our community absolutely loves exploring our waterways, whether that be by foot around the GPC Parklands or by boat,” Ms Winsor said.

“The floating docks turns one berth into four, and with low maintenance we see it as a fantastic addition to our marina.”

