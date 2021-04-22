Four new cases of COVID found in the NT

Four new cases of COVID-19, all in returned travellers from India, have tested positive at the Howard Springs quarantine facility.

It takes the total number of active cases in Howard Springs to 28, another new high.

The four new cases are all women, including a baby aged less than one, with the other three aged four, 26 and 33.

There are currently 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the NT, all but of of which are from Indian repatriation flights.

The NT has the third most active cases of any state and territory, after New South Wales and Western Australia.

All arrived off a repatriation flight from the Indian city of Chennai on April 15.

A swabbing team conducting Covid Tests at the NCCTRC/AUSMAT sections of the Howard Springs Corona virus quarantine Facility on the outskirts of Darwin in The Northern Territory. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

Three of the cases are family members of a reported case of COVID-19.

"Both children are asymptomatic, while the 26 and 33 year olds are displaying mild symptoms," a NT government statement said.

"All are under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience," it said.

It comes amid growing fears over increasing COVID-19 cases coming into the Northern Territory from the subcontinent.

The NT News understands national cabinet will discuss whether to continue repatriation flights from India on Thursday.

