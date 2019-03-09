Aussie city suffers in huge crime spree

A man has been arrested at Preston's Public School and another man is thought to be still on the run after a car crashed and caught fire on the M5 and another car was carjacked in Prestons. Picture: David Swift

Sydney's southwest is in the midst of a crime wave following two home invasions, two carjackings and a high-speed crash.

Four men wearing balaclavas broke into a Fairfield home at 7am this morning. They assaulted a woman at the home, then went into a granny flat and assaulted a man with an iron bar.

The two occupants were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

They four alleged criminals, donning balaclavas, fled in a white Mercedes.

The next home invasion happened at 8.45am at Bonnyrigg. Four men in balaclavas entered a property and threatened the occupants.

Two of the men had firearms and fired a shot as they confronted the occupants. Nobody is believed to have been injured.

Soon after a white Mercedes was seen speeding along the M5 at speeds of up to 200km per hour in Moorebank, 27 kilometres southwest of Sydney.

The vehicle hit another car as it need the Moorebank off-ramp, catching fire. The four men in balaclavas got out of the Mercedes and two ran from the vehicle on foot.

The car was dumped a shortly after at a service station on Newbridge Road at Moorebank, when a second vehicle - a yellow Holden Commodore - was carjacked.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime.

One of the suspects was on the roof of a home on Grevillea Crescent, Prestons, and another at a school on Kurrajong Road, Prestons.

Police have warned people not to approach the carjacked Holden Commodore as the occupants are considered dangerous.

The man who was on the roof of the house was taken to Liverpool Hospital. His condition is not known.

"As inquiries continue, police are asking anyone who sights the yellow 2010 model Holden Commodore (with NSW registration plates DAN-359) to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately," a statement from police said.

"Police are urging the public not to approach the vehicle, as its occupants are considered armed and dangerous."