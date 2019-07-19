Four kids charged over string of property offences and fire

CHARGED: Four children have been charged over a string of property offences.

FOUR children have been arrested after they allegedly committed a string of property offences during the school holidays.

It is alleged the juveniles damaged a property on Tank St on July 7, damaged a property on Goondoon St on July 8, stole from a Toolooa St property and Goondoon St shop and started a fire on Dawson Highway on July 9 then stole from a shop on Goondoon St, stole a vehicle on Young St and broke into a property on Young St on July 10.

A 14-year-old girl and 10, 12 and 13-year-old boys, who police allege were all known to each other, have each been charged with two counts of wilful damage, two counts of stealing, two counts of unlawfully enter a premises and shoplifting and one count of unlawfully start a fire.

They have been dealt with by means of the Juvenile Justice System.