Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: Four children have been charged over a string of property offences.
CHARGED: Four children have been charged over a string of property offences. Trevor Veale
Crime

Four kids charged over string of property offences and fire

liana walker
by
19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR children have been arrested after they allegedly committed a string of property offences during the school holidays.

It is alleged the juveniles damaged a property on Tank St on July 7, damaged a property on Goondoon St on July 8, stole from a Toolooa St property and Goondoon St shop and started a fire on Dawson Highway on July 9 then stole from a shop on Goondoon St, stole a vehicle on Young St and broke into a property on Young St on July 10.

A 14-year-old girl and 10, 12 and 13-year-old boys, who police allege were all known to each other, have each been charged with two counts of wilful damage, two counts of stealing, two counts of unlawfully enter a premises and shoplifting and one count of unlawfully start a fire.

They have been dealt with by means of the Juvenile Justice System.

juvenile juvenile crime property crime shoplifting stealing unlawfully enter a premises unlawfully start a fire wilful damage
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    premium_icon GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    News The school raised funds for JDRF, an organisation that funds research into type 1 diabetes

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Mission to Seafarers Gladstone on world map

    premium_icon Mission to Seafarers Gladstone on world map

    News Recognised as one of the best seafarer centres in the world

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves in Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves in Gladstone

    Crime Find out which suburbs were hit in the past two weeks.

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Police seek help finding car thieves

    Police seek help finding car thieves

    Crime Police are appealing for information regarding recent car thefts.

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM