Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Four injured in bus, car crash near Townsville school

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four people have been injured in a crash involving a bus and car near a Townsville high school.

Paramedics were called to the crash at the corner of Gouldian Ave and South Vickers Rd, Condon, nearby Thuringowa State High School.

Four patients suffered minor injuries and are being assessed by paramedics.

The crash happened about 9.40am.

In a separate incident, a patient became entrapped in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riverway Dr, Allambie Lane at Rasmussen shortly after 10am.

The patient has since been freed from the wreckage.

Paramedics are one scene.

MORE NEWS

Pipe spat: State ditches 'measly' Federal cash

'Critical week': No new cases but that may change

Man suffers head injuries in tractor incident

 

 

 

Originally published as Four injured in bus, car crash near school

More Stories

bus crash car crash crash high school townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 3.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from the weekend, August 1-2.

        Council declares public holiday this month

        Council declares public holiday this month

        News The public holiday has been declared to align with the Royal Queensland Show.

        Community groups that will get $86,000 in grants

        premium_icon Community groups that will get $86,000 in grants

        News Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced the four local recipients.