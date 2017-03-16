Four huge decades of ambulance service

The presentation of 30 years of service with chairman Graham Fenton and Terry Boyd (right) in 1990.

HE'S delivered 14 babies in his life time, but only one was named after him.

Terry Boyd worked with the Queensland Ambulance Service in central Queensland for 41 years and said he saw anything and everything.

"I've been to every sort of accident situation, rail way, traffic accidents, snake bites were pretty common and burns were very common in Moura,” Mr Boyd said.

"They were clearing all the land for settlement and pushed up the brigalow into a big heap and set fire to it.

"The ashes would be hot for weeks afterwards and people would start walking through it.”

The ambulance service has changed dramatically since Mr Boyd first started in his permanent role in Biloela in 1963.

"We had stretchers (used) by hand, now they have you beaut collapsible stretchers that raise up and lower down,” he said. "It's totally different to what it was.

"When I joined the ambulance it was mostly all returned men from the war.”

Mr Boyd was appointed deputy superintendent in Biloela before moving to Gladstone in 1982.

"I had never worked with a woman until I came to Gladstone in the 80s,” he said. "It was strictly a male domain.”

Mr Boyd said doctors would send patients home from hospital and tell them to visit the ambulance casualty room to have injuries re-dressed.

Treating everything from fractures, horse riding injuries and haemorrhages, Mr Boyd said there wasn't one stand out thing from his career, but everything was interesting.

"You'd take a splinter out of a kid's foot and they remember it for the rest of their lives,” he said. "We were the first public relations.

"Treating people who appreciated what you were trying to do for them, I loved the job.”