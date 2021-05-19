Four hospitalised, one critical after Agnes Water car crash

Police are looking for a missing boy in north Queensland. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Four men in their 20s were hospitalised after a single-vehicle rollover in Agnes Water on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Lady Elliot Drive at 10.37pm.

Three men were taken to Bundaberg Hospital by vehicle in stable conditions with minor injuries.

The other man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a back injury.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew assisted QAS with removing the driver, 20, from the vehicle.

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters removed the passenger side door so paramedics could extricate the driver.

SES was also involved.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were investigating and were gathering witness statements.

She said police were testing for alcohol and no charges had been laid yet.