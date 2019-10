Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident at 8.13pm last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident at 8.13pm last night. Matthew Deans

FOUR patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital last night after crashing at a Redbank Plains intersection.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the incident at 8.13pm last night at School Rd and Lamington Drive.

The patients were transported to hospital in stable conditions.