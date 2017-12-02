Four historical sites make heritage listing

IMAGINE a railway tunnel construction site filled with luxuries like an open-air cinema and a hotel, all located in a rough, hilly terrain west of the Boyne Valley.

This was reality for a camp of 400-500 men, women and children working on the Gladstone to Monto railway line in the early 20th century.

The site is one of four places newly listed on the Gladstone Regional Council's Local Heritage Register.

Other sites that recently made it on the register include the Many Peaks Mine, Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park in Agnes Water and the Mount Larcom Police Station.

Heritage officer Lyn Lee, heritage assistant Paula Wayte and volunteer Diane Owbridge were impressed by the history of the Gladstone to Monto railway line.

HARD AT WORK: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum heritage officer Lyn Lee, heritage assistant Paula Wayte and volunteer Diane Owbridge. Caroline Tung

"It was a proper town more than a mushroom town," Mrs Lee said, referring to Monto from a book about the Gladstone region.

"(The tunnel) was quite an engineering feat because the terrain was very, very hilly."

Poring over Gladstone's history made for some interested reading for three researchers at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum this year.

The gallery's Heritage Department spent more than six months gathering information for the register submission.

The register aims to insure Gladstone's places of local heritage significance are protected from inappropriate development and demolition.

Many Peaks Railway Tunnel

CHALLENGING terrain made the Many Peaks Railway Tunnel a great construction feat of its time.

The six tunnels were officially opened on July 4, 1931.by then Minister of Railways Mr Godfrey Morgan at Monto. However, it was the stories that came after that still gave some history buffs a good laugh.

Author Jimmy Harris's book The Gladstone to Monto Line states a lot could be written about the area between Golembil (the present-day Boyne Valley) and Barrimooon.

In one account, a long-retired steam loco driver was too drunk to drive and the guard was also too drunk.

Being inexperienced, the driver decided to get help at 2am from a labourer.

In his absence, the driver was scared the drunk pair he left behind would attempt the shunt required to complete the job.

The driver ended up kicking down the door of a house to wake the man he was searching for, who did not seem more sober than the other two.

In the end, the labourer sat on the points, a fireman drove, and the shunt was complete.

Many Peaks Mine

Many Peaks Copper Mine. Paula Wayte

The cost of the tunnels was more than the cost of the line that went down south.

"That was what they used for the copper mine and they got it up and running and they found the flux was uneconomical and then they used something else," Gladstone historian Lyn Lee said.

The mine was only open for eight years between 1910 and 1918.

Tom Jeffery Memorial Park

Tom Jeffery Park at Agnes Water. contributed

The once-isolated Agnes Water park was home to a family who had been in the area for 70 years.

The park was named after the Jeffery family patriarch.

Tom and Beth Jeffery purchased 259ha hectares of freehold land at Agnes Water in 1945.

More than 30 families had expressed interest in planting a tree or shrub at the Tom Jeffery Memorial Park. Jeffery Ct was named after the couple who had contributed to the Agnes Water property scene.

The memorial park is now an access point to Queensland's northernmost surf beach.

Mount Larcom Police Station

Mount Larcom Police Station. contributed

The Mount Larcom Police Station is the original station building that acted as the police station and courthouse for the Mount Larcom township.

In 1996, Mount Larcom Senior Police Constable Tony O' Meara became the last person to be locked up at the Mount Larcom watchhouse. However, he was doing it just for The Observer's cameras. There had been no prisoners since about 1986.