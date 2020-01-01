Menu
Josh Finlay in action for BITS Cricket Club.
Sport

Four great games to hit off 2020

NICK KOSSATCH
1st Jan 2020 11:39 AM
CRICKET: After the Christmas and New Year break, the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League resumes on Sunday with four action-packed games all at noon.

Carsen Jones looked solid in the first few overs for The Glen Black

Perhaps the best of the games would be first-placed The Glen Black against Yaralla White (third) at Sun Valley Oval.

In a battle for Boyne-Tannum pride, second-placed BITS Saints meet BITS Colts at BITS Oval. Colts are sixth, equal on points with Calliope.

The latter take on The Glen Gold at Liz Cunningham Park in Calliope in a fifth versus fourth battle.

Yaralla Red would be keen to get points on the board and off the bottom of the ladder. Reds play BITS Gold who sit seventh on the ladder and a healthy 33 points ahead of its Sunday opponent.

The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge resumes on January 11.

