Four Gladstone teams are ready for Gorden Tallis Cup

DONT ARGUE: There will be plenty of those tackle fend-offs tomorrow and Sunday. Calliope Roosters, Valleys, Seagulls and Wallabys are the Gladstone teams in the Gorden Tallis Cup. Mike Richards GLA110818JRGB

RUGBY LEAGUE: Valleys Junior Rugby League Football Club president Steve Marker says it was a difficult selection process to assemble an under-10 team which will play in the Gorden Tallis Cup starting tomorrow in Townsville.

The two-day festival of league will showcase 1125 of the best young players in Queensland.

A total of 284 games will be played.

There are 72 U10 teams which will be made up of eight pools of nine teams and Valleys are placed in Pool 5.

"We have two U10 teams that play in the regular season here in Gladstone, however we could only take 15 players to Townsville for the Gorden Tallis Cup Carnival," Marker said.

"This was a hard decision for the coach to select only 15 out of 22 players."

Marker said the players had showed great form during the regular Gladstone Junior Rugby League competition and to play at a higher level would benefit the players.

"They have been playing good footy and I'm sure they will do their best up in Townsville and it's all about the experience with their mates and having fun," he said.

"These carnivals are a great experience for the kids as well as the support staff and family's that travel along with them.

"The team rallied up some sponsors and got club polos designed to wear especially for the carnival. The club wishes them all the best of luck and hope they enjoy the experience."

All games are played at the Townsville and District Junior Rugby league Grounds.

GLADSTONE TEAMS

Valleys - Pool 5

Calliope Roosters - Pool 6

Tannum Seagulls - Pool 7

Gladstone Wallabys - Pool 7