Four Gladstone region schools due for review this year

FOUR Gladstone region schools will be reviewed by the Department of Education this year.

The review schedule for 2018 reveals Gladstone South, Miriam Vale, Gladstone Central and Ambrose State Schools are due for their four-yearly review.

According to the department, the reviews will provide schools with an opportunity for self-reflection and improvement.

The reviews, which assess each Queensland state school every four years, look at the school's performance data and interviews with staff, students, parents and community members.

"Unlike some other review systems, schools aren't ranked or given a performance rating but are supported with a

comprehensive report for consideration," a Department of Education fact sheet explains.

"The report outlines key findings and improvement strategies to maximise student outcomes.

"Principals are encouraged to share this information with their staff and school community to help shape the school's strategic direction."

The review of Ambrose State School is due on March 12 - 13.

Gladstone South State School's review will take place from March 26 - 28.

Review dates at Miriam Vale and Gladstone Central are yet to be determined.