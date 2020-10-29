Four generations of Rotarians display Gladstone fundraising

Rotary District 9570 Governor Adele Hughes, Rotary Club of Port Curtis President Roy Johnson and Director of Next Generation Christina Rassmussen with Gladstone West State School RotaKids members and teachers. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE FUTURE of Gladstone Rotary was on display this week when four generations of Rotarians gathered for the Rotary Club of Port Curtis meeting.

Gladstone West State School RotaKids, Gladstone State High School’s Interact Club, Rotaract Gladstone members (aged 18 to 30) and the Rotary Club of Port Curtis all presented at the meeting showing how they fundraise to benefit the community.

Rotary District 9570 governor Adele Hughes and some members of Calliope Rotary Club also attended.

Gladstone West State School Rotakids president Lily Bowles addresses the Rotary Club of Port Curtis meeting. Picture:Rodney Stevens

RotaKids president Lily Bowles said the group of year four and five students had 28 members, with a vice-president, secretary, treasurer and two communicators also appointed.

The group meets every Friday in their first break to discuss their fundraising projects, including Containers for Change (recycling) and Christmas Hampers.

Every member took turns to speak at the meeting, explaining what they do and the benefits they gain from Rota Kids such as friendships, confidence, public speaking and leadership skills.

“We think doing Containers for Change is fantastic because we can raise money to help others,” the group said.

“All of the money we raise doing Containers for Change is going towards buying shelterboxes.

“A shelterbox is provided to people who have experienced a natural disaster.”

By collecting containers for recycling the Rota Kids said they have almost raised their fundraising goal.

Gladstone State High School Interact President Sierra Knopke addresses the Rotary Club of Port Curtis meeting. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Gladstone State High School GSHS Interact President Sierra Knopke was joined by executive members Christian and Katie, who all presented about causes they help, including Relay for Life, Koolyangarra Kindy Spring Garden Party, Cystic fibrosis day, and Bandana Day.

“By setting up a stall at either Bunnings or Coles for nine or 10 hours on a Saturday or Sunday selling hot dogs, we are able to make money for our chosen cause,” Christian said.

“Our favourite fundraiser though, has to be the GSHS interact club movie night.

“For a night the club gets to hang out and watch a movie together with family and friends, and it raises money.

“We wish to continue serving our local community through reading to kids at the hospital, visiting people in aged care and helping people out at the RSPCA or local animal shelters.”

Rotaract Gladstone past president Chris Doring addresses the Rotary Club of Port Curtis meeting. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Rotaract immediate past president Chris Doring explained how the Gladstone club was one of four in CQ, joining clubs at Mackay, Bundaberg and Biloela.

“Rotaract is Rotary in action,” he said.

“It is an opportunity for young adults to enhance their knowledge and skills through personal development.”

Mr Doring said the group has regular club outings including camping trips, four wheel-drive weekends and regular meetings at the Young Australian Hotel.

“20 per cent of the population is young people but they are 100 per cent the future of the world,” he said.

Rotary Club of Port Curtis President Roy Johnson said the meeting was designed to illustrate the opportunities to help the community through Rotary.

Gladstone West State School RotaKids members line up to take their turn to speak at the Rotary Club of Port Curtis meeting. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Mr Johnson said the club was proud of the work it did to prevent suicide in Gladstone through the Rio Tinto sponsored Project We Care, training 860 people in suicide intervention techniques over the past eight years.

“The evening was arranged to bring together Rotakids, Interact, Rotaract and Rotary to give them the opportunity to see stepping stones through the clubs and hopefully ending up as a Rotarian.

“It also gives the platform for these talented young Rotarians to help develop their meeting protocols and public speaking skills.

“These events are made possible by our Gold Sponsor, Qwest Cranes Gladstone have come on board to sponsor our members so that we can make a huge difference to what our club can achieve in the local community.

“We are very proud to be associated with Qwest Cranes especially Grant, Jason

and Ben from our local Qwest depot who are always ready to help wherever needed.

“The Gold Sponsor helps to keep our club members volunteering in the community.

“We have contributed more than 4200 hours each year of community service from our club members.

“We want to help the community and we want to have fun.”

For more information on Gladstone Port Curtis Rotary Club visit its Facebook page.

