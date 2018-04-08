Four generations of Marley Brown's family watch NRL clash

FOUR generations of Marley Brown's family were at today's NRL game watching their team Manly take on the Titans.

Marley's son Rex, his grandson Allan, great granddaughter Shari and great, great grandson Isaac were all at the ground named after their famous local forebear.

As reported in The Observer on Friday, tickets were made available for Marley's family by the manager of Ocean Tyres, Lance Backer.

"It's a great way to pay our respect to Marley's memory and the work he put in over the years for Gladstone rugby league," Mr Backer said.

To thank Mr Backer for the tickets, Allan said the family had happily worn the Titans' caps Lance had given them.

We were just thrilled to be going to the first ever NRL game held in Gladstone and little Isaac wore his footy boots just in case someone needed him to run on.

The family also got to meet their heroes on Saturday.

"Dad was amazed at the size of some of those blokes, especially Martin Taupau, he reckons he was glad he wouldn't have to tackle him in a game," Rex said.

Even Allan was daunted by the size of the Sea Eagle's second rower who stands at 191cm tall and weighs 112kg.

"Tackling some of those blokes would be like trying to stop a fridge moving at 40kph.

"The only way I'd be able to bring them down would be with an ankle tap from behind, anything else and I'd probably wind up in hospital," he said.

Allan said the family were keen to see how many other Sea Eagle's fans would be at the game.

"It'll be interesting to see how many wear their Manly jerseys today, because this game should bring them out of the woodwork," he said.

He was hoping for a nice close game and predicted Manly would by win by a try.

"With a bit of luck, the score will be Manly winning 28 to the Titans' 24, that'd be great to see.

"Either way, I just hope both teams turn up and go hard, because it'll be good for the game and the crowd," he said.

Allan's hopes for Manly winning the game were dashed when the final whistle blew and the Titans ran out winners.

Regardless, it was a great result for Gladstone.