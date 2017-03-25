30°
News

Four generations celebrate Nanna Daphne's 90th

Emily Pidgeon
| 25th Mar 2017 2:35 PM
Daphne Hargreaves recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her seven children.
Daphne Hargreaves recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her seven children. Contributed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BIT of hard work on the farm is this great great grandmother's secret to living a long and healthy life.

Daphne Hargreaves recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by her family, all four generations of it.

"I have seven children, 26 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren,” Ms Hargreaves said.

"It was a beautiful day, really lovely ... like a real reunion it was.”

Ms Hargreaves' granddaughter Kelly Chadburn said the 90th birthday bash was held at her uncle's house where they had an afternoon tea party then went on through the night.

"She was taken back that all her kids were in the same place at the same time,” Ms Chadburn said.

Having lived in Ambrose for 36 years, Ms Hargreaves said she spent a lot of time on the farm and going to dances.

"I had hard working days when I was young, worked on a farm, dug wells, milked cows,” she said.

"The hard work kept me going.”

Daphne Hargreaves recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by her family.
Daphne Hargreaves recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by her family. Contributed.

With her youngest family member just 12 months old, Ms Hargreaves said it was a good feeling to have so much family.

"It's pretty good, it makes me feel old though,” she said.

Dancing and tennis kept Ms Hargreaves entertained in her younger days, but it's where she met her late husband over six decades ago that she said was a funny story.

"It's funny how we met ... we used to have surprise parties and they played all sorts of games,” she said.

"He decided he wanted to hide with me and that's where we stopped and have been together ever since.

"They were good old days ... we were married 62 years.”

With no smoking, no drinking and being good to one another her secret to a long life, Ms Hargreaves said she's not leaving any time soon.

"I'll make it to 110, I reckon I did alright,” she said.

"Someone said the other night 'how old do you feel' and I said 'about 70'.”

Gladstone Observer
CYCLONE WATCH: Heavy rain for CQ as Debbie officially forms

CYCLONE WATCH: Heavy rain for CQ as Debbie officially forms

CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland as Debbie system intensifies off the coast, now expected to reach Category 4 on Monday.

'Major': Bechtel bargains up for grabs at final, massive auction

Hassalls auction of Bechtel gear attracts a lot of buyers from Brisbane, Auctioneer Steve Wall said.

Trailers, trucks, full storage units and toolboxes plus more...

Gladstone residents urged to collect mail they weren't told had arrived

An Australia Post spokesman said they were aware of the issue.

IF YOU had mail for collection and didn't know it, you're not alone.

'Fill those shops': Goondoon St arcade gets new lease on life

The team at Gladstone Engineering Alliance have big plans to reinvigorate the main street with their purchase of the city arcade.

GEA prepares to move in to Goondoon St city arcade.

Local Partners

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum Hookup form a huge calendar of April events.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Barra anglers relief as Lake Awoonga misses rain

WHOPPER: Jeremy Brown with his personal best barramundi, a 127cm beast. There's plenty of freshwater and saltwater barra around.

THE recent rain in Gladstone has made little impact on dam levels.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

American country star Tyler Farr treats his CMC Rocks debut performance like “an audition for Australia”

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $240,000

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...NEST OR INVEST...SELLER WANTS A QUICK SALE!!!

7 Moura Cresent, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property? Then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Barney Point to purchase this chamferboard lowset home. ...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $299,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL LOCATION - STUNNING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers above...

A private pocket of stunning, top end of the market homes, all boasting stunning views of the harbour entrance and surrounding district. Number 8 Trinity Place...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!