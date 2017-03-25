Four generations celebrate Nanna Daphne's 90th

Daphne Hargreaves recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her seven children.

A BIT of hard work on the farm is this great great grandmother's secret to living a long and healthy life.

Daphne Hargreaves recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by her family, all four generations of it.

"I have seven children, 26 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren,” Ms Hargreaves said.

"It was a beautiful day, really lovely ... like a real reunion it was.”

Ms Hargreaves' granddaughter Kelly Chadburn said the 90th birthday bash was held at her uncle's house where they had an afternoon tea party then went on through the night.

"She was taken back that all her kids were in the same place at the same time,” Ms Chadburn said.

Having lived in Ambrose for 36 years, Ms Hargreaves said she spent a lot of time on the farm and going to dances.

"I had hard working days when I was young, worked on a farm, dug wells, milked cows,” she said.

"The hard work kept me going.”

With her youngest family member just 12 months old, Ms Hargreaves said it was a good feeling to have so much family.

"It's pretty good, it makes me feel old though,” she said.

Dancing and tennis kept Ms Hargreaves entertained in her younger days, but it's where she met her late husband over six decades ago that she said was a funny story.

"It's funny how we met ... we used to have surprise parties and they played all sorts of games,” she said.

"He decided he wanted to hide with me and that's where we stopped and have been together ever since.

"They were good old days ... we were married 62 years.”

With no smoking, no drinking and being good to one another her secret to a long life, Ms Hargreaves said she's not leaving any time soon.

"I'll make it to 110, I reckon I did alright,” she said.

"Someone said the other night 'how old do you feel' and I said 'about 70'.”