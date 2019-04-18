Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display will be spectacular.
SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display will be spectacular. EarlHaigh
News

Four cracking nights of fireworks at Harbour Festival

liana walker
by
18th Apr 2019 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS taken Clive Featherby 10 days to set up four nights of fireworks for the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

But after 30 years he knows what he's doing.

This is the second time he's had to set up such a large display for what he said was one of his favourite events.

"It's done up on the top of the (Auckland) hill. It basically lights up the whole town,” Mr Featherby said.

Each show is carefully designed to make sure it is suitable for its target audience.

Tonight's show is aimed at kids with an earlier start.

It is all about bright colours.

Saturday and Sunday night shows are loud and spectacular displays.

"The last minute will be just over 1300 projectiles every night,” Mr Featherby said.

"We've aimed everything... over the riverside where the stage is.”

This year will feature some fireworks never seen before in Gladstone, with Chinese and Japanese-style fireworks included.

Mr Featherby has spent 33 years running fireworks business KCS Fireworks Displays and has lit more than 2000 shows.

He said Gladstone Harbour Festival was one of the best.

"I really do look forward to doing it,” Mr Featherby said.

"It's probably my most favourite show of the year.”

Fireworks schedule:

Tonight: 7.40pm

Tomorrow: 9pm

Saturday: 9pm

Sunday: 8.30pm

Fun fact

During the Gladstone Harbour Festival 1800 firework rockets or aerial shells with multiple explosions will be launched into the air!

fireworks gladstone harbour festival harbour festival
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region

    CPR performed on man in near drowning at Heron Island

    premium_icon CPR performed on man in near drowning at Heron Island

    News Man in hospital after near-drowning incident.

    • 18th Apr 2019 4:06 PM
    'More lies': O'Dowd rubbishes Beers's penalty rates claim

    premium_icon 'More lies': O'Dowd rubbishes Beers's penalty rates claim

    News Public holiday penalty rate cuts in the crosshairs of candidate.

    • 18th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Gladstone chef's hot tips for matching wine with seafood

    premium_icon Gladstone chef's hot tips for matching wine with seafood

    Offbeat Find out what drops he suggests for local seafood.

    • 18th Apr 2019 3:02 PM