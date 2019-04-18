Four cracking nights of fireworks at Harbour Festival

SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display will be spectacular.

IT HAS taken Clive Featherby 10 days to set up four nights of fireworks for the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

But after 30 years he knows what he's doing.

This is the second time he's had to set up such a large display for what he said was one of his favourite events.

"It's done up on the top of the (Auckland) hill. It basically lights up the whole town,” Mr Featherby said.

Each show is carefully designed to make sure it is suitable for its target audience.

Tonight's show is aimed at kids with an earlier start.

It is all about bright colours.

Saturday and Sunday night shows are loud and spectacular displays.

"The last minute will be just over 1300 projectiles every night,” Mr Featherby said.

"We've aimed everything... over the riverside where the stage is.”

This year will feature some fireworks never seen before in Gladstone, with Chinese and Japanese-style fireworks included.

Mr Featherby has spent 33 years running fireworks business KCS Fireworks Displays and has lit more than 2000 shows.

He said Gladstone Harbour Festival was one of the best.

"I really do look forward to doing it,” Mr Featherby said.

"It's probably my most favourite show of the year.”

Fireworks schedule:

Tonight: 7.40pm

Tomorrow: 9pm

Saturday: 9pm

Sunday: 8.30pm

Fun fact

During the Gladstone Harbour Festival 1800 firework rockets or aerial shells with multiple explosions will be launched into the air!