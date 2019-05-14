LNP’s solution to children in watchhouses

STATE Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has called for demountables to be built in existing youth detention centres to house more juvenile offenders, as the fallout from last night's ABC Four Corners episode continues.

The program obtained hundreds of documents detailing cases of children being held, sometimes for weeks, in adult watchhouses because the state's youth detention centres were full.

Ms Frecklington said last night's revelations were an embarrassment to Queensland, and that the State Government needed to get children out of adult watchhouses today.

"It's obvious we cannot have these kids in these watchhouse circumstances for a minute longer than we need to," she said.

"The demountables could quite easily be constructed, as a temporary demountable, within the juvenile correction centres we have."

Ms Frecklington said the issue was being raised by police officers to local MPs for up to 18 months.

"We have become a national embarrassment, yet we have a premier (Annastacia Palaszczuk) who is refusing to stand up for the children of Queensland," she said.

After a fiery Question Time in State Parliament this morning, in which government ministers and Ms Palaszczuk were grilled on the issue, the Opposition Leader said she wasn't convinced the Government was across the issue.

"We've got a premier who can't answer the questions, we've got a police minister (Mark Ryan) who can't answer the questions, and we have got a child safety minister (Di Farmer) who appears completely out of her depth."