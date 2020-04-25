Four cities no obstacle in commercial sale

19/100 Goondoon Street was sold site unseen, but the logistics weren't easy, with each party being in a different city

19/100 Goondoon Street was sold site unseen, but the logistics weren't easy, with each party being in a different city

FOUR cities and three states were no obstacle for a Ray White agent in selling a commercial property in Gladstone.

Ray White Commercial Gold Coast sold 19/100 Goondoon St for $875,000 sight unseen before auction.

Agent Jared Johnson said it was a feat to put the deal together from a distance and an example of how agents were adapting quickly to the new normal way of selling during COVID-19.

“We’re based on the Glitter Strip, the property was in Gladstone, the vendor in Sydney and the buyer in Melbourne – this was a geographical jigsaw puzzle,” Mr Johnson said.

“Even in the current climate of uncertainty, the buyer was comfortable with signing a contract on an unconditional basis because of the property video we had produced.”

19/100 Goondoon Street was sold site unseen, but the logistics weren't easy, with each party being in a different city

Agent Lachlan Marshall said it was an achievement to orchestrate a deal where the eventual buyer had never physically visited the property.

“We’re lucky to be ahead of the game when it comes to current restrictions because we place a heavy focus on our digital marketing and virtual tours of properties,” Mr Marshall said.

“We always travel out to our properties and produce material to make it feel like you are actually there – it’s especially beneficial for interstate and overseas buyers.”

Last weekend, CQ held its first virtual auction due to social distancing regulations because of coronavirus. McGrath Estate Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast held the auction online on Saturday.

Principal Todd Brandon said the house – 12 Oakley St in Wandal – sold for $120,000 above the opening bid.