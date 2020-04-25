Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
19/100 Goondoon Street was sold site unseen, but the logistics weren't easy, with each party being in a different city
19/100 Goondoon Street was sold site unseen, but the logistics weren't easy, with each party being in a different city
News

Four cities no obstacle in commercial sale

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR cities and three states were no obstacle for a Ray White agent in selling a commercial property in Gladstone.

Ray White Commercial Gold Coast sold 19/100 Goondoon St for $875,000 sight unseen before auction.

Agent Jared Johnson said it was a feat to put the deal together from a distance and an example of how agents were adapting quickly to the new normal way of selling during COVID-19.

“We’re based on the Glitter Strip, the property was in Gladstone, the vendor in Sydney and the buyer in Melbourne – this was a geographical jigsaw puzzle,” Mr Johnson said.

“Even in the current climate of uncertainty, the buyer was comfortable with signing a contract on an unconditional basis because of the property video we had produced.”

19/100 Goondoon Street was sold site unseen, but the logistics weren't easy, with each party being in a different city
19/100 Goondoon Street was sold site unseen, but the logistics weren't easy, with each party being in a different city

Agent Lachlan Marshall said it was an achievement to orchestrate a deal where the eventual buyer had never physically visited the property.

“We’re lucky to be ahead of the game when it comes to current restrictions because we place a heavy focus on our digital marketing and virtual tours of properties,” Mr Marshall said.

“We always travel out to our properties and produce material to make it feel like you are actually there – it’s especially beneficial for interstate and overseas buyers.”

Last weekend, CQ held its first virtual auction due to social distancing regulations because of coronavirus. McGrath Estate Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast held the auction online on Saturday.

Principal Todd Brandon said the house – 12 Oakley St in Wandal – sold for $120,000 above the opening bid.

gladstone property market ray white commercial
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Apology to John James Merity

    Apology to John James Merity
    • 25th Apr 2020 10:39 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Offender ‘too obese and intoxicated’ to chase victim

        premium_icon Offender ‘too obese and intoxicated’ to chase victim

        Crime A Gladstone man yelled abuse and threatened the victim with a meat cleaver the court heard.

        Drug offender tells magistrate to have a great day

        premium_icon Drug offender tells magistrate to have a great day

        Crime The man was caught with marijuana on a beach which he said was used for...

        COVID-19: The impact on Gladstone rentals

        premium_icon COVID-19: The impact on Gladstone rentals

        News Demand is strong and prices are trending up.

        ‘Mammoth effort’: Thousands raised for seafarers

        premium_icon ‘Mammoth effort’: Thousands raised for seafarers

        News A business matched employee donations dollar-for-dollar to help make care packs for...