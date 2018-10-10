Four children left without parents as mum and dad jailed

Rebecca Porteous pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to 15 charges including stealing, possession of a dangerous drug, failing to dispose a syringe and possession of stolen property.

AT 16 years old, Rebecca Porteous was expecting her first child.

A decade later the mother of four has found herself without a partner, hanging out with bad influences, doing drugs and stealing to pay for them.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to 15 charges including stealing, possession of a dangerous drug, failing to dispose of a syringe and possession of stolen property.

The court heard the Gladstone woman had just been placed on a 15-month probation order in August for similar offending.

On August 19 she was ordered to pay more than $400 in compensation to businesses she stole from and was told by Magistrate Dennis Kinsella it should serve as a wake-up call.

However, back before Magistrate Kinsella on Thursday for a third time for similar offending, Porteous was "deeply embarrassed”, the court heard.

Porteous's most serious offending was the theft of a $2000 laptop from Harvey Norman at Clinton. The court heard she also stolen groceries from Aldi, for which $100 restitution was sought.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been stealing to fund her drug habit. He said her four children - aged nine, six, five and four - were in the care of Porteous's mother.

He said since Porteous was no longer looking after the children, her government benefits had been taken away and at one point she was homeless, living in a car.

Mr Pepito said the children's father was imprisoned and Porteous struck up a new relationship with a man who turned out to be violent.

He said his client was introduced to a circle of people who led her to drugs.

Mr Pepito said after the imprisonment of the children's father, his client had been "against drugs”.

"She started hanging around the wrong crowd ... she decided to try drugs,” he said.

"It was a mistake, because here we are.

"When you are in that circle the drugs are given to you but there is always a catch ... she is trying to survive but she is caught in this circle.”

Mr Pepito said his client's biggest embarrassment was the children "seeing her in this position”.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi submitted Porteous should serve one month in jail followed by a 13-month probation order.

Mr Pepito asked that she serve a shorter parole term instead of jail.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he needed time to consider both Mr Pepito and Mr Gangemi's sentencing submissions.

Magistrate Kinsella adjourned the part-heard sentencing to October 26.

Hearing she would be remanded in custody until her next court date, Porteous dropped her head in her hands and cried.