Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the Brisbane stabbing overnight.
The scene of the Brisbane stabbing overnight.
Crime

Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

by Cormac Pearson
28th Sep 2020 5:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four men in their late teens have been charged with attempted murder after a terrifying stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his front and back after an altercation involving four others in the Queen Street Mall about 10.30pm.

 

Blood seen on the ground in Queen Street Mall. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Blood seen on the ground in Queen Street Mall. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Police said the boy had also been punched.

An 18-year-old Underwood man, 18-year-old Heathwood man, 19-year-old Runcorn man and a 19-year-old Kuraby man were on Sunday charged with one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and going armed so as to cause fear.

 

Police inspect the scene from McDonald's. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Police inspect the scene from McDonald's. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

The boy was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment where he was in a stable condition and his injuries include a collapsed lung.

The four men will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

Originally published as Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime queen street stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proud dad’s offending puts son in ‘jeopardy’

        Premium Content Proud dad’s offending puts son in ‘jeopardy’

        Crime “He’s put him and his young fella in great jeopardy.”

        Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

        Premium Content Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

        Crime The DV offender wanted one last “blow out” before going to rehab.

        ‘Off with the fairies’: Man couldn’t remember his sentence

        Premium Content ‘Off with the fairies’: Man couldn’t remember his sentence

        Crime Zack Young was on the “road to nowhere” when he was initially involved with the...

        Motocross racers go to school at Benaraby

        Premium Content Motocross racers go to school at Benaraby

        News Ben Schodel coached 22 riders from as far as Logan and Moranbah at Benaraby.