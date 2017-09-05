Four blokes in a Ford: Team 1770 promotes our region

DUST-UP: The Team 1770 car is one of 114 taking part in the 2017 Variety Bash.

THERE'S not too many ways you can improve on the traditional outback road trip - but Peter Kinder and three mates have found a way to do just that.

The four men, all from Agnes Water and 1770, have crammed themselves into a beat-up old Ford and are travelling around outback Queensland as part of the 2017 Variety Bash.

The massive rally is raising money for children facing sickness or disadvantage, bringing a much-needed boost to the small towns' economies and giving drivers the chance to show off their home towns.

Peter said his Team 1770 crew had decked out their car with the full support of the Agnes Water and 1770 communities.

"It took us only three weeks to do what takes most teams about 12 months," Peter said.

"Blue Ocean Signs did the bonnet and boot as an overhead shot of the whole town. So we've got Agnes, Gladstone and Bundy on a big map of Queensland."

The crew has already exceeded the $8500 total each car is expected to raise, and generated a huge amount of small-town goodwill in the process.

"Some of these schools we visit ... when they see 114 cars pull up, the joy you see on their faces is just wonderful," Peter said.

The Bash began in Caloundra last Wednesday and will conclude on Friday as the cars roll in to Airlie Beach.

On Sunday night it was announced next year's Variety Bash will begin in Gladstone and finish in Townsville.

Follow Team 1770's progress on Facebook here.