Police chase accused faces 32 charges after Bruce Hwy arrest

UPDATE: A man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase of a stolen car on the Coast has had an array of burglary charges laid in relation to incidents north of Brisbane.

The 20-year-old man is set to face 32 charges when he fronts Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday after being arrested near the Bruce Hwy at Beerwah in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police allege he was driving an Audi stolen from an Amarina Ave home in Mooloolaba earlier in the night.

They used tyre spikes to stop the car as it went past the Roys Rd turnoff.

The man allegedly ran from the car after its tyres were destroyed.

Police said he was the subject of a public appeal regarding alleged burglaries at North Lakes and Kallangur on Monday.

His charges include seven counts each of burglary and commit and indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts each of enter premises and commit an indictable offence, enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, attempted enter premises with intent and one count each of stealing, obstruct police, driving under the influence and wilful damage.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman at the scene.