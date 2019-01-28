Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Police chase accused faces 32 charges after Bruce Hwy arrest

Stuart Cumming
by
26th Jan 2019 8:45 AM | Updated: 27th Jan 2019 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase of a stolen car on the Coast has had an array of burglary charges laid in relation to incidents north of Brisbane.

The 20-year-old man is set to face 32 charges when he fronts Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday after being arrested near the Bruce Hwy at Beerwah in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police allege he was driving an Audi stolen from an Amarina Ave home in Mooloolaba earlier in the night.

They used tyre spikes to stop the car as it went past the Roys Rd turnoff.

The man allegedly ran from the car after its tyres were destroyed.

Police said he was the subject of a public appeal regarding alleged burglaries at North Lakes and Kallangur on Monday.

His charges include seven counts each of burglary and commit and indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts each of enter premises and commit an indictable offence, enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, attempted enter premises with intent and one count each of stealing, obstruct police, driving under the influence and wilful damage.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman at the scene.

bruce highway editors picks stolen car tyre spikes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    premium_icon Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    News A MUM who threatened to blow up the Gladstone police station over claims officers were harassing her son has been released on parole.

    Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    premium_icon Council on board with LGAQ campaign for more funds

    News 1 per cent campaign reaches next stage.

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    News Ten crews are currently on the scene near Plimsoil Crt.

    • 28th Jan 2019 8:24 AM