Foundation aiming to spoil CQ Mums this Mother’s Day

The Endeavour Foundation have found the perfect solution to an age old question, "What do I get mum for Mother's Day?"

Are you looking for a ‘blooming’ lovely way to spoil your mum this Mother’s Day?

Look no further than the Endeavour Foundation’s annual flower harvest, on sale now! The Foundation’s harvest is having a bumper year and 400 bunches have made their way to Central Queensland for sale in time for Mother’s Day.

For more than 30 years, Endeavour Foundation has harvested a field of dreams in Bundaberg, row upon row of flowers that grow more job opportunities for people living with disability.

After the 2020 COVID setback that hard work is again set to bloom, in the form of tens of thousands of brightly coloured chrysanthemums which are about to be picked and made into more than 7,000 beautiful bouquets just in time for Mother’s Day.

It is great news for the mums and caregivers of Rockhampton and Gladstone too as up to 200 bunches are expected to be sold at Endeavour Foundation’s Learning and Lifestyle hubs in each town.

Rockhampton Service Manager Rhiannon Kelly said it was a lovely way to support people with disability while getting a beautiful bouquet for mum.

“We love giving the people we support the chance to meet other members of the community and practice their social and numeracy skills,” Ms Kelly said.

“This year, we’ve got 200 bunches of gorgeous chrysanthemums to sell in time for Mother’s Day in both Gladstone and Rockhampton.

“I’d encourage locals to pick up a bunch or two and put a smile on the dial of your mum or another loved one this week.

“Bunches cost just $15 and all proceeds go towards our essential programs, supporting people with a disability to find meaningful employment, learn new skills, access the community and live more independently in a home that meets their needs,”

Flowers will be available at Gladstone Learning and Lifestyle hub, 2 Joyner Close, Glen Eden, on Saturday, May 8 from 9am to 12pm or until sold out.

Flowers will also be Endeavour Foundation’s Rockhampton Learning and Lifestyle hub, 552 on Saturday, May 8 from 7am to 10am or until sold out.

