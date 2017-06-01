23°
News

Foul play on Death Ship but killer remains a mystery

Owen Jacques | 1st Jun 2017 6:06 AM
Japanese owned Sage Sagittarius bulk carrier.
Japanese owned Sage Sagittarius bulk carrier.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE deaths of two men aboard the Sage Sagittarius or "Death Ship" in late 2012, was not only the likely result of foul play, but they were also likely the victim of the same culprit, according to the findings of an inquest into the deaths.

How chief cook Cesar Llanto and chief engineer Hector Collado lost their lives has been scrutinised for more than 18 months by NSW Deputy State Coroner Sharon Freund, following an investigation by News Corp Australia.

Mr Llanto disappeared from the ship on August 30, 2012, as it sailed south about 600km off the Queensland coast.

Just two weeks later, Mr Collado would receive a blow to the skull then plummet 11m to his death as the Sagittarius arrived in the Port of Newcastle.

A third man was killed aboard the ship when it arrived in Japan in October, but that death was beyond the boundaries of this probe.

Former Sagittarius captain Venancio Salas Jr became a focus during the inquest after he admitted to physically and emotionally abusing a gay sailor, selling guns on board and threatening to write scathing reports on workers he did not trust.

Such letters would amount to being blacklisted in the industry, likely putting the men's livelihoods at risk.

He gave evidence to the inquest three times, each time maintaining his innocence in relation to the two fatalities that occurred aboard his vessel.

Both the deaths were investigated by the Australian Federal Police, with officers treating the cases as highly suspicious.

It was a treatment backed by the Coroner on Wednesday who said Mr Llanto's disappearance was likely the result of him being thrown overboard or killed somewhere on the ship. She said his body may have been dumped at some later point.

She found there was no evidence to suggest Mr Llanto would have taken his own life, but plenty to say he had a strong reason to live. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, was God-fearing, and "valued life and his two young children".　

Indeed, Ms Freund said the evidence suggested the ship's captain "caused or authorised the disappearance of Mr Llanto" or that he knew more about what happened to Mr Llanto than he told the inquest. She tempered that view by saying there were still three sailors who did not give evidence to the inquest.

She found that Mr Llanto died as a result of "foul play by a person or persons on the vessel" but did not formally identify a suspect.

Turning to Mr Collado, she found the chief engineer was mentally shaken by the death of his colleague in the weeks before his own death.

The inquest heard Mr Collado had told his wife that he was being followed on the Sagittarius and "sounded fearful" when speaking to her.

The Coroner found Mr Collado may have accidentally tumbled from the high deck after being struck on the head, but nevertheless found he likely died as a result of foul play.

After being struck "with some kind of weapon", she found he was either thrown over the side of the deck to his death or fell over the handrail.

She found while there was no direct evidence as to the culprit behind Mr Collado's death, it would be an "extraordinary coincidence" if those who caused the Mr Llanto's death were not also responsible for Mr Collado's death.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  cesar llanto coroner editors picks foul play hector collado inquest sage sagittarius sharon freund venancio salas jr

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Jury showed photos of Gladstone man's genitals in rape trial

Jury showed photos of Gladstone man's genitals in rape trial ...

Jury of 12 confronted with images of Gladstone man's tattooed penis; evidence in rape trial of Gladstone man

Foul play on Death Ship but killer remains a mystery

Japanese owned Sage Sagittarius bulk carrier.

Deaths likely because of same culprit on the ship

UPDATE: Gladstone LNG project cancelled

An Artists' impression of the Fisherman's Landing LNG project.

A PLANNED LNG project at Fisherman's Landing has been scrapped

Gladstone man drinks 2L of wine, staff forced to sedate him

Emergency sign at Nambour General Hospital.Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

He kicked open a door and knocked over a table.

Local Partners

Wall will provide fresh look for CBD

UNITY Bricks project to bring life back into the Gladstone CBD.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

'Future proof': New Calliope school building well received

EXPANSION: Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden in front of the school's new administration and student building.

The $6.5 million project is designed to modernise the school.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

ATHLETES who overtrain tend to underperform. Something similar occurs with this pumped-up film adaptation of the popular '90s television series Baywatch.

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

The Eagles show will rock your weekend

BLAST FROM PAST: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is heading to Gladstone on Saturday to perform.

'Really good': the iconic rock show coming here this weekend

Golden Guitar winner coming to a backyard near you

QUIRKY CONCERTS: Golden Guitar winning musician Fanny Lumsden will be performing at Hayley Marsten's house this weekend.

'Really relaxed': the up close concerts changing music industry

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

PRIVATE ACREAGE LIVING ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN

30 Cody Triggs Court, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Here is your opportunity to enter the acreage market - this home is privately situated at the end of cul-de-sac. On opening the electric gate you will discover...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $225,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $378,000 NEG.

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $539,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

PRIVATE TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this great family home that offers the winning combination of spacious indoor and outdoor...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $345,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

Unique &amp; Stylish Home With Great Views!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

CHARMING QUEENSLANDER WITH FISHING ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

22 Mylne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

As soon as you enter you will be blown away by the character of this lovely home. High ceilings, stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers are complimented by amazing...

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!