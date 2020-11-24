Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

A Gladstone man was charged with public nuisance after yelling out at a pub patron.

A GLADSTONE man who yelled and swore at a patron on a pub balcony has fronted court.

Christopher Michael Currie, 30, was found on Goondoon St on October 3, mouthing off at a person sitting on a balcony.

Police patrolling the area said he was yelling obscenities and threatening the patron.

An officer attempted to calm Currie down, but instead he yelled “I don’t give a f--- who you are.”

Currie pushed the officer’s hand away and continued to be aggressive, before raising his hand at the officer’s face.

The police officer arrested Currie.

He was taken to a police vehicle where he was warned if the behaviour continued he would be charged with obstructing police.

Currie continued to be belligerent and was charged with that offence.

In Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13, Currie pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing police as well as public nuisance.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said the day of the incident was the first time Currie had consumed alcohol in six months.

Mr Selic said Currie had experienced problems with alcohol and the way he behaved while under the influence.

Currie was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

