26°
News

Foul-mouthed man aggressive with daughter, punches woman in head

Sarah Barnham
| 7th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017. Paul Braven GLA010217_Police_Cou

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE man who told officers to "get f***ed", "lick his a**" and to "piss off" will now have to regularly report to police as part of the parole sentence he was ordered to serve.

Laurence Michael Broome pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to 12 charges; the most serious being three counts of wilful damage and two counts of obstructing police officer in performance of their duties.

Broome's most recent offending spree began in April 2016 but carried on until June this year.

On a number of occasions police were called to Gladstone residences for unrelated matters however, found Broome to be intoxicated, abusive or aggressive towards police, causing him to either be arrested or restrained.

MORE | News

>> Stalker leaves six-page note under teen's pillow

>> 'Disgusting': Respected Gladstone man shocks community with conviction

>> Gladstone woman forced to move from home after Coles carpark scrap

On April 15 police were called to a unit on Butler St where Broome's brother answered the door.

He told police he and his brother had been in an argument and Broome had kicked him.

Police attempted to speak with Broome but he began to walk away.

Officer's told him that he was being detained and was not free to leave; upon asking him to repeat his name Broome responded: "I dunno."

Police then asked Broome to repeat his full first and last name.

Broome's response was "get f***ed".

Police then told Broome that if he failed to provide that information then he could be charged however Broome simple said: f*** you".

The officers asked him one last time, telling him he would be arrested otherwise.

"Just arrest me then" was Broome's response.

In May police were again called to a residence where Broome, his brother and another female friend were located.

The court heard at about 6pm all three were heavily intoxicated and got into a verbal fight.

The fight escalated and Broome punched the woman in her head multiple times. He was locked out of the building however broke down a door and got back inside.

He went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, holding it close to the woman while contiuning the argument.

Broome's brother jumped off a two storey balcony to get away from Broome and called the police.

On another occasion in June, police were called to an address in Gladstone where Broome was in a "heated" argument with his step-daughter.

He was detained however continued to try and approach his step-daughter and 'antagonise' her.

The court heard the pair were being aggressive towards each other and police had to intervene.

Broome was arrested but struggled against police.

You may also be interested in:

Man charged with 33 offences by Gladstone police

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said it was evident her client had a problem with drinking.

In fact, she said her client had been diagnosed with alcoholism and as a result was currently receiving a disability pension wage.

She said her client had turned to alchol after the death of his mother on christmas Eve in 2015.

Ms Townsend said her 47-year-old client had had a difficult childhood.

Broome had spent 49 days in custody since his last offence.

He was sentenced to serve one month imprisonment to be released immeditealy on a 12-month parole order.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crime gladstone court police

Calliope workers camp tax 'advantage' under scrutiny

Calliope workers camp tax 'advantage' under scrutiny

'Unfair' tax benefits for a Calliope workers camp built for Gladstone's LNG boom have again struck a chord, this time with a Queensland Senator.

Council announces erosion repairs at BITS shoreline

Wild Cattle Creek before the erosion began.

Works to restore shoreline at Wild Cattle Creek will begin tomorrow.

Gladstone students to make like onions on stage

EXCITED: Ziggy Page, 9, from Gladstone West State School, getting ready to audition.

Second round of auditions for Shrek, The Musical start next week.

Youth Council offers young residents chance to set sail

The Young Endeavour in the Gladstone Marina. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Chance to take part in Young Endeavour Youth Development program.

Local Partners

Students focus on keeping Great Barrier Reef healthy

Reef Guardian Schools brainstorm solutions to reef threat.

Vandals ruin, steal before project is even complete

Cr Desley O'Grady is disappointed at theft and vandalism of plants in the Gladstone CBD. Buckets currently replace missing plants in one of the locations.

Vandalism and theft at Goondoon St project costing ratepayers.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Netflix documentary claims 'eating eggs as bad as smoking'

The film claims eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes a day.

What The Health slammed by experts

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $439,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week