Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fabian Garcia, 3, was found unresponsive facedown in his vomit after suffering trauma to his head. Picture: Hawaii News Now
Fabian Garcia, 3, was found unresponsive facedown in his vomit after suffering trauma to his head. Picture: Hawaii News Now
Crime

Foster mother’s shocking act on boy

by Neal Baker
4th Nov 2019 7:29 AM

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A boy was found dead in a pool of his own vomit after being beaten by his foster mother, police say.

Chasity Alcosiba, 45, was this week charged with second-degree murder over the death of three-year-old Fabian Garcia in Hawaii, The Sun reports.

Horrified first responders found little Fabian facedown on his bed at Alcosiba's home on July 25, 2017.

He was rushed to North Hawaii Community Hospital but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Tests found he had suffered non-accidental blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Fabian, who was put in Alcosiba's care along with his younger siblings, also had "various stages of bruising" on his head, neck and body.

Fabian Garcia, 3, was found unresponsive face down in his vomit after suffering trauma to his head. Picture: Hawaii News Now
Fabian Garcia, 3, was found unresponsive face down in his vomit after suffering trauma to his head. Picture: Hawaii News Now

VIOLENTLY SICK

Paramedics found he had "copious amounts of brown-colour food-type vomitus in his throat" suggesting he had been violently sick.

Fabian's biological parents, Sherri-Ann Garett and Juben Garcia, have filed a lawsuit against Alcosiba and state authorities over the child's death.

According to the lawsuit, medics "immediately suspected Fabian was a victim of child abuse".

He had suffered cuts and bruises to his face as well as subconjunctival haemorrhages in both eyes - meaning the interior blood vessels had broken as the result of head trauma.

It is unclear why the boy and his siblings had been placed in foster care.

CLAIMED HE FELL

Ms Alcosiba told police Fabian's injuries were caused by a fall from a work bench two weeks earlier, the family's lawsuit claimed.

But she later changed her story to allege Fabian fell while wearing virtual reality goggles on the day he was found.

The family claimed Fabian had been subjected to long-term brutal abuse.

Chasity Alcosiba, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder over the child’s death. Picture: Hawaii County Police Department
Chasity Alcosiba, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder over the child’s death. Picture: Hawaii County Police Department

Part of the lawsuit reads: "Fabian's death followed months of visible injuries on Fabian and his younger siblings and numerous notifications of suspected child abuse by Fabian's parents to defendant State of Hawaii's social workers."

Police have now charged Ms Alcosiba over the child's death, and she now faces jail.

Jeffrey Foster, the family's lawyer, told Hawaii News Now: "For the last two-and-a- half years, the Garett-Garcia family has been stuck in a purgatory, waiting for Fabian's killer to be held legally accountable for Fabian's death.

"While the legal charges for the foster mother confirm the family's worst fears, it also serves as an indictment for the foster care system on Hawaii Island."

Alcosiba was being held on $US10,000 ($A14,450) bail ahead of her trial, scheduled for January 7, 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Has this story raised issues for you? Help is available.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

chasity alcosiba child abuse crime foster care hawaii

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Struggling to pick a winner for the Melbourne Cup? Let the experts help you out, as they share who they think will win the race that stops a nation.

        Open day is chance to try a new culture

        premium_icon Open day is chance to try a new culture

        News The open day will provide people with the opportunity to learn about the faith...

        • 4th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Truck rollover near aged care

        premium_icon Truck rollover near aged care

        News Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.

        • 4th Nov 2019 9:05 AM
        Lego MCs enjoying PopCon

        premium_icon Lego MCs enjoying PopCon

        News LEGO Masters Maddy Tyers and Jimmy Eaton share their thoughts on Gladstone’s...