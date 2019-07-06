Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOSTER CARE: Foundations Care senior case worker Stacey Mossman, foster carer Cyndi Ward and CQ child, youth and families manager Ellie Thomas.
FOSTER CARE: Foundations Care senior case worker Stacey Mossman, foster carer Cyndi Ward and CQ child, youth and families manager Ellie Thomas. Jessica Perkins
News

Foster carer shortage a 'crisis' in Gladstone

Jessica Perkins
by
6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS GLADSTONE faces a shortage of foster carers those in the system have opened up about their experiences to encourage others to put their hand up and help children in need.

Foundations Care CQ child, youth and families manager Ellie Thomas said they were "absolutely” in need of more foster carers in the region.

"It is certainly a trend across Australia but in regional Queensland... the crisis is probably even more prevalent in Gladstone,” Ms Thomas said.

Foundations Care and Anglicare are the two agencies in Gladstone that work directly with foster children to make sure they are placed in a safe, appropriate home.

Ms Thomas said their primary focus was "getting the best outcomes for the children”.

Foster carer Cyndi Ward said it was "rewarding” to be a foster carer.

"There are highs and lows - you can't just think that it's going to be easy but what it is, is worthwhile,” Ms Ward said.

"Your motivation has to be your heart and the child's heart.

"I think people would be surprised at how rewarding it is if they just gave it a go.”

Ms Thomas said they were experiencing a general foster carer shortage but "within that crisis is an even larger element of a lack of indigenous foster carers”.

Statistics from the National Child Protection Forum in Darwin stated that following Kevin Rudd's national apology in 2008, the number of children requiring care across Australia has more than doubled.

"We strongly encourage indigenous carers to apply as it is paramount to the outcomes of our children that we keep a strong connection to culture and kin,” Ms Thomas said.

foster care foster carers foundations care gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    premium_icon What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    Business In May, the franchise was posted for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website

    Resident wants action taken on Hampton Dr crossing

    premium_icon Resident wants action taken on Hampton Dr crossing

    News She wants to start a petition after her grandmother was hit by a car

    • 6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Council waste fee to increase despite cash injection

    premium_icon Council waste fee to increase despite cash injection

    News Confusion over waste levy after review of the operational costs.

    • 6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Robots out to play for school holidays

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Robots out to play for school holidays

    News Find out was was happening at Gladstone library for school holidays.

    • 6th Jul 2019 5:00 AM