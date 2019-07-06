Foster carer shortage a 'crisis' in Gladstone

AS GLADSTONE faces a shortage of foster carers those in the system have opened up about their experiences to encourage others to put their hand up and help children in need.

Foundations Care CQ child, youth and families manager Ellie Thomas said they were "absolutely” in need of more foster carers in the region.

"It is certainly a trend across Australia but in regional Queensland... the crisis is probably even more prevalent in Gladstone,” Ms Thomas said.

Foundations Care and Anglicare are the two agencies in Gladstone that work directly with foster children to make sure they are placed in a safe, appropriate home.

Ms Thomas said their primary focus was "getting the best outcomes for the children”.

Foster carer Cyndi Ward said it was "rewarding” to be a foster carer.

"There are highs and lows - you can't just think that it's going to be easy but what it is, is worthwhile,” Ms Ward said.

"Your motivation has to be your heart and the child's heart.

"I think people would be surprised at how rewarding it is if they just gave it a go.”

Ms Thomas said they were experiencing a general foster carer shortage but "within that crisis is an even larger element of a lack of indigenous foster carers”.

Statistics from the National Child Protection Forum in Darwin stated that following Kevin Rudd's national apology in 2008, the number of children requiring care across Australia has more than doubled.

"We strongly encourage indigenous carers to apply as it is paramount to the outcomes of our children that we keep a strong connection to culture and kin,” Ms Thomas said.