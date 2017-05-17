26°
News

Foster carer jailed for having sex with kids in his care

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 17th May 2017 6:00 AM
CRIME: Foster carer and youth worker sexually abused two girls in his care.
CRIME: Foster carer and youth worker sexually abused two girls in his care. Larisa Lofitskaya

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 36-YEAR-OLD Gladstone foster carer and youth worker has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to initiating and maintaining sexual relationships with two underage girls in his care.

Judge Michael Burnett handed down a nine and a half year sentence in Rockhampton District Court yesterday and deemed the man a worse offender than a parent carrying out a similar offence with their own child.

The offending took place over two two-year periods, starting in 2010. Both victims were 12-years-old when he initiated the abuse.

Read the victim's story here: Victims traumatised for life, abuser gets nine years

The offender was aged between 29 and 34 at the time meaning there was a 16-year and 18-year age difference between himself and the two girls.

Judge Burnett said the offender carried out every sexual act with the two victims that was normal for two consenting adults, plus more.

He said he acted in a paedophilic way, grooming the relationship between himself and the victims.

"She was far too young to understand what you were seeking from her," Judge Burnett said.

The acts between the offender and the first victim came to an end when she was placed in other accommodation - a youth accommodation facility in Gladstone.

"That's where you were introduced to the second complainant," Judge Burnett said.

The man included deception with both victims, declaring his love for them and telling them he had terminal cancer.

Judge Burnett also referred to the offender's actions falsifying workplace documents to justify the amount of time he was spending with the victims and to a psychologist's analysis submitted by defence barrister, Scott Moon.

Read the defence's case here: Foster carer had his own troubled childhood and sexual abuse

Judge Burnett said while the report outlined the offender's own issues, none of it showed cause as to why he had committed the offences.

"This is a significant breach of trust against socially vulnerable and dislocated young women," he said.

"It's troubling that you did seek to portray (victim two) as the sexual aggressor."

The charges carried a maximum sentence of life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in July, 2020.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said this case was extremely disturbing and a complete breach of trust.

"We treat all allegations of abuse of children in care with sensitivity, take them extremely seriously and investigate them immediately," she said.

"Queensland already has one of the nation's most stringent working with children checks, and there is currently an expert panel lead by the Queensland Family and Child Commission looking at ways it can be improved and strengthened further.

"It is due to report back to government later this year."

Victims traumatised for life

HE took their virginity, their innocence and left them with a lifetime of post traumatic stress.

The Gladstone man pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday for maintaining sexual relationship with two children under the age of 16. Both were wards of the state at the time.

The victims, who had the courage to sit through the legal proceedings, spoke with The Morning Bulletin after their abuser received a nine and a half year jail term. He will be eligible for parole in July, 2020.

Victim one, who was 12-years-old and a foster child when the man first approached her, said while she felt good he was in jail, she was annoyed he didn't get a longer sentence.

"He sat there and smiled at us (during the court proceedings)," she said.

The girl had been placed in the man's home with his family and had initially felt safe and like she belonged to a family.

"I was a foster child since I was six and I was forever being moved from house to house. You can already understand the confusion a 12-year-old would be living. The confusion slowly stopped, life was going good."

That was before the abuse began in early 2010.

She said she has no self confidence as a result of the abuse, which took place over a two-year period about four times a week.

After about a year living in the house, the girl began self harming and not long after that, she was moved into the youth accommodation where the man also worked.

"When I think back to these events I often question myself if I will ever be able to recover the severe trauma and heartache I have experienced," she said.

"I have so much doubt and insecurities. I hate that the events had turned me into a different person. I was angry, violent, emotionally and physically unstable. I lashed out and didn't care anymore. I thought the world was against me.

"I felt that hurting others gave me control, like he had control of me. It has taken me a very long time to work on my anger and hatred for authority because he had such a dominant position over me. I felt as if I could not escape the mind games and controlling factor he played."

The second victim, who had two pregnancy scares during the course of the abuse, said she now feels safe after her abuser's incarceration.

"It's just so much closure for me. I haven't been dealing with it lately because its (court) come up."

She said it took her a long time to tell anyone about the abuse, mainly because she was a 'troubled child' and thought no one would believe her.

"I want people to know they can speak up and people will believe them," she said.

However, it's not all positive for her.

"He gets nine years jail," she said. "I get a life time of trauma."

She was 14 when she realised how wrong the situation was and that's when she became consumed with thoughts of shame, guilt and blame.

"My thoughts were consumed with 'why didn't I stop this man'," she said. "Did I do something to cause this? Its probably my fault. I'm not loveable."

Foster carer had his own troubled childhood and sexual abuse

DEFENCE barrister, Scott Moon painted a picture of a troubled childhood that started with the offender's grandfather shooting dead his grandmother and his father becoming 'loopy' as a result.

This is where it all started to go wrong for a man who pleaded guilty to maintaining sexual relationships with two girls under the age of 16 - both wards of the state.

"His own parents separated early in life," Mr Moon said.

"His grandfather shot his grandmother and she died. This caused his father to go 'loopy' and 'off the rails'."

Mr Moon said it was not long after this that his client lost contact with his biological father and by the time he was four, his mother had remarried.

He said his client and his stepfather did not get along and there was a long history of physical abuse, which had impacted his client's psychological state today.

He said his client changed schools a lot growing up as a result of being expelled - he acted out to the physical abuse inflicted by his stepfather and his mother was cold and made him feel rejected growing up.

He described a man who had a problem with alcohol growing up after his friend's suicide and was kicked out of home and taken under the wing of a friend's family.

Mr Moon submitted a psychologist's report, which included a claim he was raped by three men while working in security.

However, the court heard the claim was never reported to police or any other officials as he was ashamed and humiliated about it. Mr Moon said it was around the same time as this that his other grandmother died, which added to his distress.

Mr Moon said the man had made full admissions to police in relation to the offences before the court.

"As an adult, he accepts full responsibility," he said.

The victims were not subjected to cross examination nor required to give evidence in court.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  foster care judge michael burnett kids in crisis rockhampton district court

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Foster carer jailed for having sex with kids in his care

Foster carer jailed for having sex with kids in his care

HE started abusing the girls when they were 12-years-old and they were kids in the state's care.

Young Gladstone woman stung for holding mate's meth

Makhela Jayne Strandquist pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge; possession of dangerous drugs.

"WHAT is wrong with you...”

Council defers decision on 'smart parking'

ONE MORE MONTH: Gladstone Regional Council has deferred its decision on 'smart parking'.

Time taken to consider alternatives for 'smart city' application.

No more excuses: Community service order now a fine

OUT OF EXCUSES: The man now has to pay a $500 fine.

Man failed to complete a community service order.

Local Partners

Grant money has Calliope Roosters' ladies crowing

THE Roosters are one of 11 Gladstone groups to receive funding via the Queensland Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Wedding Expo coming to town on Sunday

STUNNING: Strong Images will be one of more than 30 stalls available to browse during the 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo at the GECC.

THE 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo promises to be one of the best yet.

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

SHOCK photos from 2002 have just been released and Terri Irwin looks like a total bombshell.

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

SOLID HIGHSET HOME...LARGE 1029m2 BLOCK...ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY!

18 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $285,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

Would You Like Commonwealth Bank As Your Anchor Tenant?

81 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the ... FOR SALE BY...

- A multi tenanted commercial property located in the heart of the Gladstone CBD, anchored by Commonwealth Bank of Australia since 2010. - The property's two...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 149000

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom (one of which are...

GET LOSE IN SERENITY - BEAUTIFUL RURAL HOME - LIVE MIRIAM VALE/PLAY AGNES WATERS

13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 5 $430,000

If you have been looking for the ideal home and property look no further - this property is situated at 13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale on 2.3 hectares of land. With...

COUNTRY LIVING - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 1.97 HECTARES

210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale 4677

House 3 2 2 $490,000

Do you want to live in the country and have room for the kids, horses or toys? Then this beautiful home at 210 Messmate Drive, Miriam Vale is for you - positioned...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!