Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Opinion

Fossil fuel companies run our country

bmuir
by
5th Feb 2019 6:44 AM

Australia's major political parties are brought to you by the fossil fuel lobby.

Woodside, Santos, Chevron Australia, Alinta Energy, Origin Energy and the Minerals Council of Australia all contributed tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Liberal, Labor and National Party.

Adani, which infamously contributed to the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, funded the Liberal Party and One Nation.

Hence, it's not surprising that our government (regardless as to which major party is in power) is so reluctant to look to anything besides fossil fuel as a "viable" energy source.

Another thing to consider is whether governments actually run our country or if it is big, multinational corporations.

Either way, with our climate fast heating up, we're in big trouble.

Top Stories

    Three items to be heard behind closed doors at council

    Three items to be heard behind closed doors at council

    News Second Gladstone Regional Council meeting of 2019 on today.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    GPS hits back at unreliability claim after 14 outages

    premium_icon GPS hits back at unreliability claim after 14 outages

    News Gladstone Power Station had 14 outages during 2018.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    • 1 sweetlip
    Angry crowd waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    premium_icon Angry crowd waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    News The man had to be escorted by police through a back-door

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Same pattern': The weather forecast for the region

    premium_icon 'Same pattern': The weather forecast for the region

    Weather The radar site rain gauge recorded 20mm of rain.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM