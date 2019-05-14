Forward-thinking coach looks to Battalion challenge

Tannum Sands Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers in their A-Grade match during a special motor neurone disease round in honour of past Seagulls player, Matt Downey. PICTURED: Brothers' Deklin Huth

RUGBY LEAGUE: All Gladstone clubs will be well represented in the Gladstone under-18 team which will compete in the Queensland Rugby League Central Region 47th Battalion Carnival in Murgon from June 27-30.

Gladstone coach Steve Silvester said the team had a few valuable assets.

"I expect the boys to do really well and we have good young and quick forwards," he said.

Silvester had come to the older-age coaching fold with a solid background in mentoring young ages.

"The U18s are more professional and they know what they're doing and they're ready to go," he said.

"I did enjoy coaching the younger age groups as well."

The U18 side had completed two sessions together and Silvester said he hoped for a few more before the trip to Murgon.

Gladstone have a team of natural leaders - by words and action - according to Silvester.

"They are all good talkers and lead by example as well," he said.

TEAM: Deklin Huth, Travis Wright, Ronan McGuire, Lachlan Ghee, Lyncoln Rebel, Cameron Fitzsimmons, Zane Robertson, Jake Thompson, Ethan Hampstead, Matthew Holzheimer - Gladstone Brothers; Lachlan James, Jake Gehrmann, Luke Einam, Wyatt Parry - Tannum Seagulls; Lachlan Winstone, Blayde Holt - Gladstone Wallabys; Jamie Falls, Luke Davies - Calliope Roosters; Blake O'Dwyer - Gladstone Valleys.