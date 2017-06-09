Forum tonight to discuss cost of radical Islam to Australia

Safe Communities Australia will hold a public meeting to discuss the growing cost of Islam

SAFE Communities Australia will hold a public meeting tonight to discuss the growing cost of Islam in Australia.

Two guest speakers will take part in the information evening with controversial South Australian barrister John Bolton dealing with the topic of the economic cost of Islam to Australia.

Ron Hutchins of SCA will present information from world-renowned sociologist Dr Frank Salter's paper, A General Social Impact Study of Mosques in Australian Neighbourhoods.

The paper presents a case for planning law changes for "all places of religious worship” to include more stringent checks and risk screening for community safety.

SCA Gladstone committee member Shane Rutherford said the meeting wasn't anti-Muslim, rather tackling the threat of radical Islam.

"We're not against Muslim people - we want to help those folks who want to become Australian,” Mr Rutherford said.

"It's about sharing information not whipping up sentiment.

"We want to give guidance to politicians so they can come up with better ideas and the aim of the forum is to see if someone does have better ideas.

"If we can inform people and see what the problem is and work on a solution, then we can avoid the social upheaval which seems to be happening everywhere in Europe.

"So many Muslims love this country and want to be left alone.”

Calliope's Diggers Arms Hotel will host the event from 7pm.