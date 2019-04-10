Former Valleys player signs for Sea Eagles

SEA CHANGE: Former Gladstone Valleys and CQ Capras player Sam Smith has signed for Manly Sea Eagles after previously playing for Penrith Panthers in the NSW Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone product Sam Smith is on the move again after being swooped up by NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

Smith will swap the western suburbs for the northern beaches after playing for the Penrith Panthers' NSW Cup side last season and the beginning of this season.

Smith is contracted with the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2020 season.

The 23-year-old centre, who stands 198cm tall, joined the Sea Eagles last Friday and scored a try for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in their NSW Cup win over Souths at Lottoland (Brookvale Oval) on Saturday.

He played 18 NSW Cup games for Penrith last year, scoring six tries, after previously coming through the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys Under-20s.

Smith also played for Central Queensland Capras and for Gladstone Valleys when not selected in the Queensland Cup competition.

Manly coach Des Hasler, who returned to coach the Sea Eagles this season, was pleased to have Smith on his roster.

"Sam is a very, big powerful centre with plenty of pace and is a solid defender,” Hasler said.

"He is a welcome addition to our playing squad and will add to our depth in the key outside backs area.”

Smith will hope to impress Hasler on Saturday when the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles play the Knights in Newcastle.