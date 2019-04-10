Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEA CHANGE: Former Gladstone Valleys and CQ Capras player Sam Smith has signed for Manly Sea Eagles after previously playing for Penrith Panthers in the NSW Cup.
SEA CHANGE: Former Gladstone Valleys and CQ Capras player Sam Smith has signed for Manly Sea Eagles after previously playing for Penrith Panthers in the NSW Cup. Sea Eagles media
Sport

Former Valleys player signs for Sea Eagles

MATT HARRIS
by
10th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone product Sam Smith is on the move again after being swooped up by NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

Smith will swap the western suburbs for the northern beaches after playing for the Penrith Panthers' NSW Cup side last season and the beginning of this season.

Smith is contracted with the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2020 season.

The 23-year-old centre, who stands 198cm tall, joined the Sea Eagles last Friday and scored a try for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in their NSW Cup win over Souths at Lottoland (Brookvale Oval) on Saturday.

He played 18 NSW Cup games for Penrith last year, scoring six tries, after previously coming through the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys Under-20s.

Smith also played for Central Queensland Capras and for Gladstone Valleys when not selected in the Queensland Cup competition.

Manly coach Des Hasler, who returned to coach the Sea Eagles this season, was pleased to have Smith on his roster.

"Sam is a very, big powerful centre with plenty of pace and is a solid defender,” Hasler said.

"He is a welcome addition to our playing squad and will add to our depth in the key outside backs area.”

Smith will hope to impress Hasler on Saturday when the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles play the Knights in Newcastle.

cq capras gladstone valleys manly sea eagles nrl nsw cup sam smith
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    premium_icon Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    Crime THREE Sunshine Coast men intercepted en route to Gladstone are accused of planning to supply the CQ town with $30,000 of methamphetamines.

    Deputy PM spruiks benefits of Adani

    premium_icon Deputy PM spruiks benefits of Adani

    Politics Michael McCormack voices support for the Carmichael mine

    • 10th Apr 2019 5:26 PM
    EXPO: Business on the up as Gladstone gets stronger

    premium_icon EXPO: Business on the up as Gladstone gets stronger

    News The 2019 Gladstone Supply Chain Expo is over for another year.

    • 10th Apr 2019 5:09 PM
    Cancer relay runs its 16th year in Gladstone

    premium_icon Cancer relay runs its 16th year in Gladstone

    Community Find out how to get involved with the fundraiser