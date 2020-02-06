Former US military man assaults ‘space invaders’

Gabriel Wayne Martin, 43, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he pushed one man to the ground and punched the other in the face on November 7, 2018.

Gabriel Wayne Martin, 43, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he pushed one man to the ground and punched the other in the face on November 7, 2018.

A FORMER United States Air Force serviceman assaulted two strangers within minutes of each other because they intimidated him by walking too close, a court was told.

Gabriel Wayne Martin, 43, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he pushed one man to the ground and punched the other in the face in North Sydney on November 7, 2018.

The Tweed Heads Local Court was yesterday told Martin did not know the victims.

Police claimed the first victim was walking along Walker St towards North Sydney Railway Station when he was pushed to the ground by Martin.

After confronting Martin about his actions, the man was pushed to the ground again.

The court was told Martin raised a closed fist as if to punch the man in the face, but didn't, and continued to walk along Walker St.

Five minutes later, Martin tripped a man to the ground for appearing to be on a "collision course" with him.

In a letter to the court, Martin wrote he "crossed the individual's right foot behind his left and he fell theatrically to the ground. I continued walking home".

The second victim followed Martin into his apartment building and asked him why he was tripped.

The court was told that Martin punched the man in the face causing his glasses to fly off his head.

Police arrested and charged Martin on January 12, 2019.

It was revealed in court documents that Martin asked his case be heard in Tweed Heads because he had moved to his mother's address at Agnes Waters, Queensland.

Defence lawyer Michael McMillan told the court his client did not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr McMillan said Martin had an excellent upbringing and had been employed by Boeing and Rolls-Royce Australia after his time in the US military.

He said his client had level one security access to operate an aircraft and had referees who testified Martin's offending conduct was "completely out of character".

"Mr Martin doesn't fall into any PTSD category," Mr McMillan said.

"There are cognitive distortions and real paranoia in my client.

"He'd become a priority for mental health services if jailed."

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the police facts were troubling but gave Martin credit for his guilty plea.

Mr Dunlevy said he was satisfied Martin's behaviour was out of character and had good prospects of rehabilitation.

"Your offending behaviour was by no means minor," Mr Dunlevy said.

"You are clearly a very intelligent person with excellent university qualifications and are career focused.

"You appear to have very good prospects of rehabilitation and appear to be remorseful.

"I am satisfied a mental condition triggered for this offence."

Martin was convicted and sentenced to a community corrections order for two years.