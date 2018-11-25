Former university student jailed for supplying drugs

Krystal-Leigh Hilda Maree Taylor pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and the breach of a suspended sentence.

A WOMAN who once dreamed of becoming a primary school teacher has been jailed for supplying meth.

The future was looking bright for a young Krystal-Leigh Hilda Maree Taylor, who was accepted into Griffith University on a scholarship.

Fast forward 10 years; a terrible tragedy, a gripping meth addiction, and a violent relationship, the mother-of-two has found herself behind bars. Taylor pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and the breach of a suspended sentence.

The 29-year-old was living in Roma when she found herself caught up in a police drug bust operation. On two occasions in February Taylor supplied meth. Police were made aware of her involvement in the operation through an intercepted phone line conversation. The court heard although the supply level was low, Taylor had significant criminal history involving drug offences and it wasn't the first time she had been caught up in a police operation.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client had struggled with drug use following the death of her son during childbirth in 2013.

"She told me she didn't feel the pain when she was using,” Ms Willey said.

She said Taylor had also been in a violent relationship. The court heard prior to these events Taylor dropped out of university when she began to struggle financially.

She moved to Roma to live with her mother and took up working at a service station where she engaged in a relationship with the man. The court heard the pair were together for eight years but the man was currently spending time behind bars.

Ms Willey said when her client started using meth, the addiction took hold of her and she was unable to keep employment.

This is when Taylor began to supply cannabis, and eventually meth in 2016. But Ms Willey told the court her client was now clean, after a short relapse in may where she was charged with drug driving, after engaging in counselling at the Women's health Centre in Gladstone. The court heard she moved to Gladstone to live with her father and step-mother, who helped the woman clean up her act.

Ms Willey said her client had turned her life around and asked Judge Michael Burnett to consider immediate parole rather than actual jail time.

The court heard Taylor committed the offences while on a suspended jail term.

Judge Burnett commended Taylor for her rehabilitation efforts but noted there was no evidence before the court to prove she was off the drugs.

He activated the six month suspended sentence, and sentenced her to an extra nine months.

She will be released on parole on January 22, 2019.