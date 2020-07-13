Former truck driver threatened partner’s dog

A FORMER truck driver who threatened to put down his partner’s dog has been told off for the terrible language he used.

The man, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to breach of a domestic violence order.

The court was told on November 28 the man left abusive voicemails on the victim’s phone, calling her a “s—t” and a “c—t” before threatening to put down her dog.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client’s voicemail messages were just empty threats and the dog was still alive.

She said the couple had cross domestic violence orders in place but were still in a relationship.

The man was fined $400.