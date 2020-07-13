Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREACH: A 50-year-old man left abusive voicemails on his partner’s phone.
BREACH: A 50-year-old man left abusive voicemails on his partner’s phone.
Crime

Former truck driver threatened partner’s dog

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER truck driver who threatened to put down his partner’s dog has been told off for the terrible language he used.

The man, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to breach of a domestic violence order.

The court was told on November 28 the man left abusive voicemails on the victim’s phone, calling her a “s—t” and a “c—t” before threatening to put down her dog.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client’s voicemail messages were just empty threats and the dog was still alive.

She said the couple had cross domestic violence orders in place but were still in a relationship.

The man was fined $400.

gladstonecourt gladstone domestic violence gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        premium_icon New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        News GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands will have a new rideshare company to join rival company Uber.

        IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 13.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from the weekend, July 11-12.