Former tourism group’s CEO to run for council

Jenny Branthwaite and Darryl Branthwaite with his award for 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Jenny Branthwaite and Darryl Branthwaite with his award for 2020 Citizen of the Year.

BUSINESS owner, Gladstone's 2020 citizen of the year and well-known larrikin Darryl Branthwaite has announced his intention to run for council.

Mr Branthwaite confirmed today that he would throw his hat in the ring for the March 28 election.

He is the fifth resident to declare they want a seat at the Gladstone Regional Council table.

The former Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited chief executive said, if elected, he would ensure expenditure was "responsible" and address a "sore point" for businesses and homeowners - rates.

Mr Branthwaite, known locally as Dags, was GAPDL's CEO from August 2015 to July 2019.

He was one of the driving forces behind bringing cruise ships to the Port of Gladstone.

Following his resignation from GAPDL, Mr Branthwaite - with his wife Jenny - launched a tourism business, Gladstone Region Tours.

"I've seen business through the good times and bad," Mr Branthwaite said.

"I've dedicated my life to my family and making every effort to do my part in making the place we call home, a dynamic tourism and business hub with opportunity and benefit for everyone."

The decision to run for council was not taken lightly by Mr and Mrs Branthwaite.

"I've been thinking about it over the past two to three weeks and I've been asking a few people about it, about what it entails, the expectations and how it'll affect the business we've started," he said.

"With the support of Jenny and the boys, as well as some very loyal staff, I'm confident together we'll be able to continue growing the business while I deliver 100 per cent to my role as an elected councillor."

Residents Mark McLachlan, Kyle 'Ocka' Beale, Rio Ramos and Jordan Puku have also announced they intend to run for council.

All but two sitting councillors - Peter Masters and PJ Sobhanian - are expected to renominate.

Candidate nominations are open until March 3.