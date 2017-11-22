Menu
Former Toolooa student looking to teach in Gladstone

OPPORTUNITY: A CQUniversity scholarship helped Krysta Greer find the path to become a school teacher.
OPPORTUNITY: A CQUniversity scholarship helped Krysta Greer find the path to become a school teacher. contributed

FORMER Toolooa State High School student Krysta Greer is hoping to give back to her old school.

Ms Greer always wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a school teacher.

Thanks to a CQUniversity scholarship, her goal became a reality.

The Bachelor of Education (secondary) student is putting her support behind the CQU's Cares Appeal, which is aiming to raise enough donations for 25 scholarships in 25 days.

Krysta was awarded an Arrow Energy Go Further Scholarship when she started her degree this year and said it helped keep her on track.

"The scholarship helped me so much - I don't think I would have been able to balance work and study without it," she said. "The funds helped me avoid the stresses of having to make ends meet, buy a computer and pay the rent."

Currently based in Brisbane, Krysta plans to return to Gladstone and secure work placement with one of the local schools as part of her second year of study.

"I'd love to get a placement with my old school Toolooa State High, hopefully next year," she said.

Her dream job is a manual arts and graphics teacher.

Topics:  cquniversity education scholarship toolooa state high school

Gladstone Observer
