Former Titans forward touches down ahead of the big match

Titans ambassador Brenton Lawrence prepares for takeoff over the Great Barrier Reef

Titans ambassador Brenton Lawrence prepares for takeoff over the Great Barrier Reef Matt Taylor

TITANS ambassador Brenton Lawrence has touched down in Gladstone ahead of the biggest football match ever held in the city.

Lawrence, who has played for the Gold Coast Titans as well as their rivals on the day, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, will have a close inspection of the field this afternoon.

He'll also meet with some of the city's football mad children but first thins first, he's about to take off on a one-hour flight over the Great Barrier Reef.