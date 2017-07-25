Former Tannum woman kickstarts success in health, beauty industry

GLOBAL GOAL: Katie Eales has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help sign up a manufacturer for her business Katie's Essentials.

A FORMER Tannum Sands woman is on the way to fulfilling a dream of taking her health and beauty products worldwide.

Katie Eales has spent the past three years building a customer base of thousands for her Katie's Essentials products, which range from make-at-home banana bread to coffee body scrubs.

The former Tannum Sands State High School student's next goal is to take her products international.

"In the past six to eight months the sales have just gone through the roof ... that's why I need the help of the manufacturer," Katie said.

The business owner has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help raise about $60,000 to work with a manufacturer.

Katie moved to the Gold Coast after graduating from school in 2011.

She was also part of BITS' first women's AFL team.

The 23-year-old said she was driven by her passion of leading a healthy lifestyle.

"It's a massive concern for me that our generation don't love themselves and look after themselves the way we should," she said.

She said there is also an option to purchase one of her products, in return for donations to the campaign.