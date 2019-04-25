Former Tannum resident's Anzac message from HMAS Ballarat

MESSAGE HOME: Former Tannum Sands resident Hayley Beaumont spent Anzac Day on board HMAS Ballarat, which is on its way to the Middle East.

MESSAGE HOME: Former Tannum Sands resident Hayley Beaumont spent Anzac Day on board HMAS Ballarat, which is on its way to the Middle East.

HAYLEY Beaumont wanted to explore the world while having a hands-on job.

"I saw a position open up in the Royal Australian Navy one day and decided that this fit all the criteria that I had been searching for," Ms Beaumont said.

Growing up at Tannum Sands, she now works as Able Seaman Electronics Technician on board the HMAS Ballarat, which is on its way to the Middle East.

Being on deployment as a servicewoman, Anzac Day meant much to Ms Beaumont.

"I've reflected on just how much our fallen members sacrificed during those long trips away from their loved ones to protect our country," she said.

"Experiencing being away from home this long and what it is like to be in the Middle East really has made me realise that we are so lucky to have the amazing country and freedom that we have.

"And it is all thanks to them.

"I will cherish and hopefully keep honouring their memories by serving long after them."

Ms Beaumont signed up to the Navy in September 2014.

She completed her recruit training in Victoria, studied her Certificate III in Electronics and Communications in Sydney and is posted in Western Australia.

"I thought the lifestyle there suited me a lot better than the city life that Sydney would have to offer me," Ms Beaumont said.

She has a message for her friends and family back home at Tannum Sands.

"I miss you all so much and I hope you all enjoy a bit of two up and Anzac Day footy at your local for me," she said.

"I am hoping to watch it here in the middle of the ocean so fingers crossed for that!

"Have a few cold ones and enjoy every moment in sunny Queensland."