Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Davis (centre) has been on the Roosters coaching staff.
Nick Davis (centre) has been on the Roosters coaching staff.
Rugby League

Former Swan Davis‘ shock NRL gig

by Michael Carayannis
17th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL premiership winner Nick Davis will switch codes and play for the Sydney Roosters.

The Swans grand final hero will play for the Roosters during the two day nines tournament next month.

Davis will wear his famous No.2 jersey. He played 168 AFL games including Sydney's 2005 premiership win.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

He has most recently been the Roosters kicking coach.

"Rugby league was one of the first sports I played growing up," Davis said.

"I have always followed the game so when I had a chat with Trent about playing with the Roosters at the nines It was an easy decision straight away."

Nick Davis (centre) will make the transition from the Roosters’ coaching staff to playing for the team.
Nick Davis (centre) will make the transition from the Roosters’ coaching staff to playing for the team.
 

More Stories

Show More
afl nick davis nrl nrl nines rugby league sydney roosters sydney swans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        premium_icon Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        News IT WAS a tough start to the new year when subcontractors found out they were in the lurch and couldn’t contact a Gladstone builder.

        UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        premium_icon UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        News Residents warned that the storms were expected to return later today.

        PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

        premium_icon PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

        Property DREAMING of owning a piece of Central Queensland paradise? Here is a selection of...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.