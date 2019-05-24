Menu
Anton James Tamatea Smith pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to several charges; possession of dangerous drugs, driving unlicensed disqualified by court order and unlawful possess of weapons; category M and R.
Former supervisor's spiral, caught with drugs and weapons

Sarah Barnham
24th May 2019 3:00 PM
A LAWYER has described his client's shocking downfall from holding a supervisor's position earning $3000 a week to illicit drug use, possession of weapons and driving unlicensed.

Anton James Tamatea Smith pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to several charges; possession of dangerous drugs, driving unlicensed disqualified by court order and unlawful possess of weapons; category M and R.

The court was told on September 11, 2018 police executed a search warrant at Smith's address and found Diazepam (valium), a credit card knife and a "conductive energy weapon”.

Earlier in the year in July he was caught driving unlicensed while disqualified on Philip St at Kin Kora.

Mr Pepito said his client made up to $3000 a week and used to own a town house before relationship crumbled.

"He had to leave his job,” Mr Pepito said.

Mr Pepito said his client was being offered a scaffolding job and for the next five years would be subject to drug tests.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $1000 fine and disqualified Smith from driving for two years.

Mr Kinsella also ordered him to complete a three year probation order.

A conviction was recorded.

The weapons were forfeited to the Crown.

Gladstone Observer

