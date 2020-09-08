Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Former student teacher charged over alleged sexual assault

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
8th Sep 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 2:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER student teacher has been charged after an alleged sexual assault of a young girl on the Mid North Coast.

In June, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad began an investigation following reports a 14-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 27-year-old man at a home at Port Macquarie last Friday

The man, who is a former student teacher, was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with two counts of have sexual intercourse with person (between 14 and 16 years).

Police will allege in court that the man met the child at a school in the state's Mid North Coast two years ago, before communicating with her through a social media application.

It will be further alleged the man sent sexually explicit material to the girl, and sexually assaulted her on two occasions between July 2018 and June 2019.

The man appeared at Port Macquarie Bail Court on Saturday, where he was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at the same court on November 5. Investigations are continuing.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

crime. mid north coast
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man causes nuisance at pub after being caught drink driving

        Premium Content Man causes nuisance at pub after being caught drink driving

        Crime Nathan Robert Hite was brought to police attention by an anonymous tip.

        • 8th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        Temperature checks dropped at CQ health facilities

        Premium Content Temperature checks dropped at CQ health facilities

        News The move comes as Queensland recorded 27 virus cases in the past 14 days - none in...

        Gladstone maternity unit secures new device

        Premium Content Gladstone maternity unit secures new device

        News It’s a critical piece of equipment - see what it does.

        Funding available for Veteran’s Health Week events

        Premium Content Funding available for Veteran’s Health Week events

        News Ken O’Dowd said the funding would help veterans to stay socially connected with...